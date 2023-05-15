A Kid Sang Every Word of a Song From “Matilda” and His Dad Had a Funny Response
Is there anything better than car karaoke?
When you’re out on the road either by yourself or with your family and friends and you just belt your favorite songs out at the top of your lungs?
The answer is NO…it’s the greatest thing in the world!
And the kid you’re about to meet in this viral TikTok video seems like he might have a future in show business.
The video shows an 11-year-old boy named Nathan belting out a tune…and his father had a hilarious reaction.
Nathan took center stage in the backseat and sang the song “Naughty” from the newer Netflix version of Matilda.
And he doesn’t miss a word OR a note!
And, like any good dad, Nathan’s father Kevin paused the song, turned around, and said, “Don’t tell me you can’t memorize your math facts no more. OK? I don’t hear that. Multiplication, division, all that. Don’t tell me you can’t do it.”
Put one in the WIN column for Dad!
And he does have a point, you know…
Now take a look at this kid in action.
We think you’ll love it!
I think this kid has a future in show business!