May 15, 2023

A Kid Sang Every Word of a Song From “Matilda” and His Dad Had a Funny Response

Is there anything better than car karaoke?

When you’re out on the road either by yourself or with your family and friends and you just belt your favorite songs out at the top of your lungs?

The answer is NO…it’s the greatest thing in the world!

And the kid you’re about to meet in this viral TikTok video seems like he might have a future in show business.

The video shows an 11-year-old boy named Nathan belting out a tune…and his father had a hilarious reaction.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.38.20 PM A Kid Sang Every Word of a Song From “Matilda” and His Dad Had a Funny Response

Photo Credit: TikTok

Nathan took center stage in the backseat and sang the song “Naughty” from the newer Netflix version of Matilda.

And he doesn’t miss a word OR a note!

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.38.30 PM A Kid Sang Every Word of a Song From “Matilda” and His Dad Had a Funny Response

Photo Credit: TikTok

And, like any good dad, Nathan’s father Kevin paused the song, turned around, and said, “Don’t tell me you can’t memorize your math facts no more. OK? I don’t hear that. Multiplication, division, all that. Don’t tell me you can’t do it.”

Put one in the WIN column for Dad!

And he does have a point, you know…

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.38.39 PM A Kid Sang Every Word of a Song From “Matilda” and His Dad Had a Funny Response

Photo Credit: TikTok

Now take a look at this kid in action.

We think you’ll love it!

@raisingselfLet’s just call this Nathan’s audition for Matilda the Musical!♬ Naughty (Deluxe Edition Only Bonus Track with All 4 Original Broadway Matildas – Bonus Track – Bailey Ryon & Sophia Gennusa & Oona Laurence & Milly Shapiro

Let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.

One person said this dad has a star on his hands.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.36.17 PM A Kid Sang Every Word of a Song From “Matilda” and His Dad Had a Funny Response

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person is also a huge fan of this song.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.36.38 PM A Kid Sang Every Word of a Song From “Matilda” and His Dad Had a Funny Response

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker was impressed that the kid has the choreography down, too!

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.36.48 PM A Kid Sang Every Word of a Song From “Matilda” and His Dad Had a Funny Response

Photo Credit: TikTok

I think this kid has a future in show business!

twistedsifter on facebook A Kid Sang Every Word of a Song From “Matilda” and His Dad Had a Funny Response

Categories: FILM/TV, FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter