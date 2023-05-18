May 18, 2023
A Man Demonstrated How You Can Get Scammed by a Person With a Card Tap Reader Machine at a Bar
This is honestly pretty wild AND pretty scary, so we want you to pay close attention to this article.
A company called SwipeSkins shared a video on its TikTok page showing how easy it is to get scammed.
How do they do it?
A person with a card reader in their pocket can simply bump into you and can take money from the credit card in your pocket.
SwipeSkins offers metal debit and cards to combat this kind of scam.
Take a look at their video.
@officialswipeskins Replying to @Tesco meal deal BE CAREFUL WHO BUMPS INTO YOU🚨#wefixthis ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box – takaya
Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
One viewer said,
Another person added,
A TikTokker offered a key tip…
Remember to keep your eyes open out there, friends!