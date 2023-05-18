May 18, 2023

A Man Demonstrated How You Can Get Scammed by a Person With a Card Tap Reader Machine at a Bar

This is honestly pretty wild AND pretty scary, so we want you to pay close attention to this article.

A company called SwipeSkins shared a video on its TikTok page showing how easy it is to get scammed.

Screen Shot 2023 05 17 at 11.27.47 PM A Man Demonstrated How You Can Get Scammed by a Person With a Card Tap Reader Machine at a Bar

Photo Credit: TikTok

How do they do it?

Screen Shot 2023 05 17 at 11.28.07 PM A Man Demonstrated How You Can Get Scammed by a Person With a Card Tap Reader Machine at a Bar

Photo Credit: TikTok

A person with a card reader in their pocket can simply bump into you and can take money from the credit card in your pocket.

Screen Shot 2023 05 17 at 11.27.58 PM 1 A Man Demonstrated How You Can Get Scammed by a Person With a Card Tap Reader Machine at a Bar

Photo Credit: TikTok

SwipeSkins offers metal debit and cards to combat this kind of scam.

Take a look at their video.

@officialswipeskins Replying to @Tesco meal deal BE CAREFUL WHO BUMPS INTO YOU🚨#wefixthis ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box – takaya

Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

One viewer said,

Screen Shot 2023 05 17 at 11.33.12 PM A Man Demonstrated How You Can Get Scammed by a Person With a Card Tap Reader Machine at a Bar

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person added,

Screen Shot 2023 05 17 at 11.33.36 PM A Man Demonstrated How You Can Get Scammed by a Person With a Card Tap Reader Machine at a Bar

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTokker offered a key tip…

Screen Shot 2023 05 17 at 11.33.55 PM A Man Demonstrated How You Can Get Scammed by a Person With a Card Tap Reader Machine at a Bar

Photo Credit: TikTok

Remember to keep your eyes open out there, friends!

twistedsifter on facebook A Man Demonstrated How You Can Get Scammed by a Person With a Card Tap Reader Machine at a Bar

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter