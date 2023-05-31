A Man Took Day Laborers to Disneyland for a Day of Wholesome Fun And It’s Just As Adorable As You’d Imagine
If you need a HUGE smile today, you’re in luck in a major way.
Because this is one of the most wholesome stories that we’ve come across in a long, long time.
You’ve probably seen day laborers in parking lots waiting to be hired for work for the day. And a guy named Jesus decided to give a group of workers a great day at the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland!
He asked the men if they wanted to go to the theme park and he’d also pay them for the day.
The men seemed skeptical but decided to go anyway.
And Jesus ended up capturing their wonderful day and uploading the video to TikTok for all of us to enjoy!
The men rode rides, had a blast, and Jesus ended up paying each of them $200 on top of everything.
Check out this video and we dare you not to smile!
@juixxeTheir smiles say it all 🥹♬ original sound – Jesús
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
This person said something that was probably 100% true.
And another person was moved to tears by this video.
And one TikTokker said these guys remind them of their father and that think this was wonderful.
I’m not crying, you’re crying!