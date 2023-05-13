A Shopper Tries to Use a Hack to Avoid Paying 25 Cents for a Shopping Cart at Aldi
Some things really aren’t worth the effort…especially if you’re only going to save a measly few cents.
But we all know that some folks out there will do anything and everything to avoid paying for the smallest things.
And today, we’re focusing on shopping carts.
Hey, I get it: paying for a shopping cart at Aldi is kind of annoying, but them’s the rules, as the saying goes.
And a woman named Samm used a hack to try to avoid paying 25 cents to rent a shopping cart at Aldi and he documented the whole thing on TikTok.
The only problem was that Samm’s “hack” didn’t quite go as planned.
She said she saw a TikTok video that alleged people can use a house key to release carts at Aldi…
But his key got stuck…
Oops!
Samm was clearly frustrated and wrote in the caption of her video, “THEY LIED I GOT MY KEY STUCK AND HAD TO TELL ALDI EMPLOYEE I SAW A TIKTOK AND WANTED TO TRY IT LOL , don’t try it.”
You can say that again!
Hmmm…
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@sammpinkoff THEY LIED I GOT MY KEY STUCK AND HAD TO TELL ALDI EMPLOYEE I SAW A TIKTK AND WANTED TO TRY IT LOL , don’t try it #fyp #aldi ♬ original sound – Samm
Seems like more trouble than it’s worth to us!