A Small Business Owner Lost $1,000 Worth of Sales Because of a Glitch on Instagram
We like to think that the latest advances in technology will only make our lives easier, especially when it comes to business, but that’s not always the case.
And a woman who shared a video on TikTok learned this very important lesson the hard way.
Like $1,000 the hard way.
Business owners use Instagram to sell various items but this video proves that there are still some serious issues with the process on the social media platform because she claims that she lost $1,000 worth of business due to a glitch.
The woman who posted the video said that a customer got in touch with her because they accidentally placed a duplicate order on her Instagram page.
When she looked into the issue, she discovered that no orders at all had been placed for her business via Meta (Instagram and Facebook) for 90 days.
She then had a friend try to place an order and that didn’t go through, either.
She said, “Now, I’m getting very scared. How many people have placed orders with me and received absolutely nothing because I can’t see it?”
When Meta finally fixed the issue, the woman was flooded with 6 months worth of back orders.
She said, “So what’s happening is, the orders are coming through, I’m not seeing them, I’m missing the ship date, and the orders are getting refunded. Thank goodness these customers are at least getting refunded.”
She estimated that this was about $1,000 worth of sales.
The woman was obviously upset about how this affected the reputation of her business.
She said, “I am mortified. I am humiliated. This is not how I run my business. How many of those people were first-time customers who will probably never shop with me again because that was a terrible experience for them? And this whole time, I had no idea what was happening!”
Let’s take a look at her video.
Be sure to check and double-check your numbers if you use a system like this!