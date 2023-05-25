He’ll Pay For His Daughter’s Wedding but Not His Son’s. Is He Wrong?
AITA for paying for my daughter’s wedding but not my sons?
“Too make a long story short my son was a teen dad. His girlfriend at the time got pregnant right after they graduated high school and I practically raised their baby girl up until they both graduated college and got jobs.
During this time I had my full focus on my grandchild which caused me to very stupidly not pay enough attention to my daughter. We’ve made up since and I’ve been making up for lost time with her.
The issue is I’m paying for her wedding but I never paid anything for my sons. I felt like I’d already done and spent more than enough for their family that there was no reason for me to. I got them a good gift and a chunk of change and deemed it enough. He’s been causing issues with me and his sister about this and has been slandering us on facebook saying it’s unfair how I’m paying for her wedding but not his.
I understand feeling a bit bitter but I’ve spent way more money keeping his family and him afloat than I have on my daughters wedding. Honestly paying for her wedding doesn’t even seem enough for what I did. I don’t know how to feel right now and I would greatly appreciate it if anyone could give me feedback on this.”
