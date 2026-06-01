June 1, 2026 at 3:48 am

Neighbors Built an Entire Swimming Pool on His Property—Then Made a Catastrophic Legal Mistake

by Heather Hall

Nice pool behind a two story home

Pexels

Property disputes have a funny way of turning even the friendliest neighbors against each other.

This homeowner thought everything was fine when new neighbors moved in and built a large pool in their backyard. It wasn’t until he ordered a survey for a new fence that he discovered part of the pool and deck actually sat on his property.

Rather than demanding they remove it, he tried working with the neighbors and even paid an attorney to draft an agreement that would let them keep the pool where it was.

After dragging their feet for months, the neighbors refused to sign it. After that, he was done trying to handle it privately.

Read on to see what he plans to do next.

Pool encroachment

We bought our house, and the current neighbors moved in 2 years after the lady next to us sold her house.

As soon as they moved in, they started building a giant pool in their backyard.

I assumed they knew where all the property lines were and didn’t say anything.

They finally reviewed the papers, but didn’t sign.

Last summer, I decided to put up a fence and had a survey done, which determined their pool/deck was on my property.

I had a bunch of conversations with them, with all the evidence showing where the property line is.

I also told them they can leave the pool where it is, and I will put my fence around it as long as they sign an agreement which states both parties know that this is my property, and in the future, if something happens, one of the houses needs to be sold, we can ask it to be removed.

I spent north of $1,000 working with my attorney to draft this agreement. After asking them to review this agreement for 7 or 8 months, they finally did so and told me they didn’t want to sign it, nor did they have any interest in paying for the lawyer fees.

He’s at a loss about what to do next.

Now, not only did I spend money on working with a lawyer, but I also have to move my fence again since they don’t want to sign the paperwork.

At this point, after a year or so of dealing with this issue, I just gave up and complained to the city. I asked how they could issue a permit for something to be installed on my property.

Am I wrong for doing this? I mean, how much more money can I spend trying to make them happy? At what point should it be the other way around?

Yikes! It seems like there should be some legal route to take.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

Let’s check out what advice the folks over at Reddit have for him.

This insurance adjuster thinks the pool is a liability.

Pool 3 Neighbors Built an Entire Swimming Pool on His Property—Then Made a Catastrophic Legal Mistake

Here’s someone who really points out the obvious.

Pool 2 Neighbors Built an Entire Swimming Pool on His Property—Then Made a Catastrophic Legal Mistake

For this person, the municipality messed up.

Pool 1 Neighbors Built an Entire Swimming Pool on His Property—Then Made a Catastrophic Legal Mistake

Here’s someone who sees their reluctance as luck.

Pool Neighbors Built an Entire Swimming Pool on His Property—Then Made a Catastrophic Legal Mistake

The neighbors really messed up here.

But the homeowner was way too lenient. He offered to let them keep the pool where it was, paid for the lawyer himself, and stayed patient for nearly a year while they dragged things out. Wow!

The problem is that they clearly wanted to keep using his property without signing anything that protected him legally in the future.

At this point, he really needs to stop trying to keep the peace and go the legal route, because that pool has to get off his land.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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