Mushrooms Can Be Used In Ways Most People Never Realized, Including Building Construction
People seem to be pretty divided on if they like mushrooms solely based on how they taste, but there’s no denying that those fungi can be used in ways that a lot of folks don’t realize, including acting as a substitute for all kinds of materials. And one company that is leading the charge in this field is Ecovative Design.
The New York-based company has been around since 2007 and the folks there are determined to make the planet a better place by using mycelium, basically a network of fungal threads, as an alternative to all kinds of harmful materials.
The company produces over one million pounds each year of its mushroom-based product that can be used as an alternative to Styrofoam.
Here's a great video that shows how their product can be used as an alternative to your regular adult beverage containers.
And now the company is turning its eye toward using mycelium as an eco-friendly alternative to meat. Ecovative co-founder Eben Bayer says that his company’s product can be used to make a “very compelling bacon”.
And there’s even talk of using these mushroom-based materials in the construction business.
How amazing is this mushroom insulation block?! Completely organic and sustainable #greenliving #construction pic.twitter.com/gjgLCWbCgS
— Eric Cole Architecture (@EricColeLtd) September 30, 2019
It seems like the sky’s the limit for Ecoative and similar businesses.
Keep an eye on this company and others like it!
We have a feeling they’re only going to get bigger and better!
