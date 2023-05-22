Retail Worker Reveals Her Biggest Pet Peeve That Happens When Annoying Customers Check Out
A word to the wise: be nice to any and all people who work in customer service.
They put up with all kinds of BS on a daily basis and they don’t need any more grief from you or me.
And that’s why this TikTok video from a woman who works in retail is important: she’s letting all of us know one of the biggest pet peeves about her job in hopes that customers will stop doing it.
It may not seem like a big deal to a customer, but if you’re dealing with what she dislikes so much every day, you can see how it would get really old, really fast.
The woman’s pet peeve is when people put their change on the counter for her to pick up instead of placing change into her hand.
And they even sometimes do it when she holds out her hand for them.
Is that rude, or what?!?!
She also said that when a customer does this to her, they’re going to get their change back the exact same way.
Bam!
Here’s the video she made to tell the world how she felt.
@yourfacemakesmytoesitch & my hand be out too like smd #fyp #retail ♬ original sound – Mist Sierra
Did we all learn a valuable lesson today?
The answer is YES!
So keep this in mind next time you pay for something with cash!