Woman Thought Neighbors Slashed Her Tires Because She Parked In Their Spot. But Then She Realized Something Hilarious.
I understand leaving a note on someone’s car if they took an assigned space in a parking lot, but flattening their tires?
That’s pretty lame…but that’s just my opinion.
A woman who accidentally parked in someone’s spot in an apartment complex shared two videos on TikTok addressing the situation she found herself in…
And she thought that her tires had been slashed by angry apartment dwellers.
Take a look at what happened.
@coconutt_headd All because someone accidentally parked in their spot, now they get inconvenienced even further bc itll be there longer and they can pay for the new tires #fyp #karma #runmemymoney #bahahha #likehowdumbcanyoube ♬ original sound – Ghost 👻
And then came the plot twist!
The police came by and the woman found out that the culprits behind this dastardly deed did not slash her tires, but only let the air out to flatten them.
@coconutt_headd Update video!!!! Sorry yall I know hella of you were pissed about this not being posted directly after but here it is! Cant wait till yall see the little “revenge” “non-revenge” plot!🤣🤪 comment if you have any ideas! #thisisanticlimacticasf #fyp #foryoupage #parttwo #update #iknowyallfinnadragmebutohwell #dumbbitchhourz #ideservedit #sorryforyellingateveryone #viralvideos ♬ original sound – Ghost 👻
Here’s what folks said on TikTok about the incident.
Stay safe out there, friends! And pay attention to where you park your car!