A Customer at Waffle House Shared a Waffle Burger Hack You’ll Want to Check Out
Waffle House is a staple for a lot of folks who like a quick, cheap, dependable meal.
But even this popular restaurant chain is not immune to something that has become popular on social media lately: “hacks” that aren’t on the menu that people have been posting for other folks to try.
And a woman named Shantell shared a video with a Waffle House hack that garnered a ton of attention on TikTok.
Shantell’s video features a “waffle burger” that is packed to the brim with goodies.
The video’s caption reads, “You never had nothing like this.”
Shantell also included the hashtag #pregnancycravings on her video so you know that she had probably been brainstorming this idea for a while.
Don’t mess with a woman’s food when she’s pregnant!
Take a look at the video and the waffle burger and see what you think.
@shantellxoxo #fyp #foodhacks #wafflehouse #pregnancycravings #viral ♬ original sound – Life of Shantell 🔆
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person seemed pretty fired up about this.
Another viewer tried it and wasn’t super impressed.
And this TikTokker seemed to be ALL IN on the idea.
