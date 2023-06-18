A Former Papa John’s Employee Talks About How He Scammed Free Pizza by Having His Friends Place Fake Orders
I think people are pretty divided about whether or not it’s okay to take food from the place you work, either by scamming or stealing.
But this former Papa John’s employee seemed to have no problem with scamming the pizza joint when he worked there and he shared his secret on TikTok for all to see.
And he got by with a little help from his friends…
The man said that his friends would place at order at Papa John’s when he was working the closing shift at night but would never come and pick it up.
And since no one claimed the pizza, he would take the pizza with him after he closed the joint and head to his friend’s house so they could all dig in.
In text overlay on the video, he said, “When I was 17 and worked at papa johns and closed, I would have my friends call and order 2XL pizzas right before closing and they would never come so my manager let us take home the pizza and I’d go over to my friends with free pizza.”
Here’s the video for you to check out.
@toyodatotes Sorry papa #fyp #sauce #freepizza #imsorry #iwasseventeen @papajohns #ipayformypizzanow #viral ♬ Super Bass REMIXxxxx Badman Lisa – BADMAN LISA🏁
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
One reader said they wish they’d thought of this.
Another TikTokker said they used to do something like this, too.
And one viewer said there’s no way they can do this at their job.
Wow… that’s a helluva story!