College Student Needs To Work Four Jobs To Make Rent And It’s Crushing Her. – ‘It’s never been fair, not in my lifetime.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Things are tough out there…

And if you’re a college student these days, chances are you’re really going through it.

Take this person, for instance: their name is AK and they posted an emotional video on TikTok where they talked about the struggles they’re going through to make ends meet.

AK said, “No, because f**k you, America, for making me work four jobs. Four jobs while I’m in college in rural Tennessee.”

AK added that they can barely afford their rent.

“I’m taking 19 credit hours on top of those four jobs. And I still can’t graduate on time, and I still can’t graduate early.”

They also said, “It’s not fair. It’s not fair anymore.”

AK also said, “It’s never been fair, not in my lifetime. And will it ever be fair? No, because I’m a woman in America.”

They ended their video by saying, “My God, I just want to live in peace, America. And I will one day, probably somewhere else.”

Take a look at what she had to say.

@ripostegoddess

Here’s how viewers responded.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual felt this.

And another TikTokker said she needs to hang in there!

It’s rough out there, y’all.

I wonder what it will take to make things change.

