Jun 29, 2023

A Woman Returned 14 Pairs of Shoes at Ross After She Couldn’t Resell Them at Depop

We all hear a lot about hustlin’ these days and how a lot of folks out there are always trying out creative ways to make some money and a woman shared a story on TikTok about how her attempt to make some dough by reselling shoes didn’t go so well.

And it sounds like she learned a lesson about how the flipping game can go bad sometimes.

In a TikTok video she posted, the woman said that she bought 14 pairs of shoes from a Ross Dress for Less store so she could resell them for a higher price on Depop.

The only problem was that she didn’t end up selling a single pair.

The woman said, “At least I got my money back.Lesson learned.”

Oh well, you can’t win ’em all!

Take a look at her video.

Now let’s see what people said on TikTok.

This person said they don’t understand when folks try to do this.

And one TikTokker said she’ll probably think she’s an entrepreneur now.

And one made a good point about this…

At the end of the day, side hustles are tough!

Categories: STORIES
