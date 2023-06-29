A Woman Returned 14 Pairs of Shoes at Ross After She Couldn’t Resell Them at Depop
We all hear a lot about hustlin’ these days and how a lot of folks out there are always trying out creative ways to make some money and a woman shared a story on TikTok about how her attempt to make some dough by reselling shoes didn’t go so well.
And it sounds like she learned a lesson about how the flipping game can go bad sometimes.
In a TikTok video she posted, the woman said that she bought 14 pairs of shoes from a Ross Dress for Less store so she could resell them for a higher price on Depop.
The only problem was that she didn’t end up selling a single pair.
The woman said, “At least I got my money back.Lesson learned.”
Oh well, you can’t win ’em all!
Take a look at her video.
@ivi231_ at least i got my money back 😗✌🏻lesson learned #depop #depopseller #depopgirls #depopdrama #thriftshop #resellercommunity #thriftshopping #shoes #2k #destinationdepop #springfinds #summeroutfits #depopexperience #thrift #sustainablefashion ♬ LMAO THE VIDS – ✨ ILikePotatosOnCheese ✨
Now let’s see what people said on TikTok.
At the end of the day, side hustles are tough!