An Airbnb Host Noticed That Someone Stole a Painting From Her Rental and Replaced It With a Different One
Being an Airbnb host has to be pretty weird because you never know who you’re renting your place out to…
And here’s another story that illustrates that point in a major way!
An Airbnb host found out that one of her guests stole one of the paintings off the wall of her rental unit and replaced it with a totally different painting.
So naturally, she shared a story about it on TikTok.
The woman, Amy Corbett, started off the video by saying, “OK the weirdest thing just happened” and she showed viewers what her rental looks like.
Corbett then showed viewers that there was a new painting hung up on the wall…one that she had never seen before.
And she also noticed that one of the paintings she owned was nowhere to be found.
It simply disappeared!
Take a look at her video.
@allbelongco The weirdest thing a guest has ever done. #airbnb #airbnbstory #airbnbguest #airbnbthief #crazystory #story #fyp ♬ original sound – allbelong.co
Folks who saw her video on TikTok threw out all kinds of possible conspiracy theories and Corbett shared another video to address what she thinks happened.
Here’s her follow-up video.
@allbelongco Replying to @exploration_of_love Let’s debunk some theories while we wait to hear from Airbnb… #airbnb #airbnbguest #fyp ♬ original sound – allbelong.co
And Corbett even shared a video of security footage of the man caught in the act of stealing the painting from her Airbnb property.
Check out the third series in this series.
@allbelongco Camera footage doesn’t lie…🤷🏻♀️ #airbnbstory #airbnbguest #fyp #airbnb #airbnbthief #allbelongco #story ♬ original sound – allbelong.co
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said she might be dealing with a future art legend.
Another person said they actually prefer the new painting.
Another viewer said they hope he does this all over the place.
And this person said folks shouldn’t be defending someone who stole.
How weird is this story?!?!