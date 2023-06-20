He Won’t Give His Sister-In-Law and Her Family a Luxury Vacation. Is He a Jerk?
AITA for not giving my sister in law and her family a luxury vacation?
“I travel a lot for work so I have so many hotel and airline points it is crazy.
This summer I am taking my family to Disney World. We are going to stay at one of the resorts on the property.
My sister in law and her family had a hard time during the pandemic so I decided to do something nice and invite them along. My treat.
I said I would pay for their flights, hotel, and park tickets.
Everyone was excited until she started talking to my wife. Now she is upset that we are staying at one of the resorts and they have to stay in Disney Springs.
Apparently I’m being cheap by using points for their hotel instead of just paying for them to stay at the same resort as us.
My wife told her sister and brother-in-law to STFU and accept the gift but they didn’t. They told my in-laws that I was making their kids jealous by not letting them enjoy the same stuff as us.
To be clear the hotel I booked for them is very nice. It’s just not The Grand Floridian.
So I finally talked to them and gave the the choice of accepting my gift or not coming since I could still cancel their reservations.
They started yelling at me for being an a**hole and taking something away from their children. I had talked to them like adults but when they started screaming their kids heard them and found out that they might not be going.
Now their kids are pissed at their parents for possibly f**king up their vacation. And I’m the bigger a**hole for making them look bad in front of their kids.
AITA?”
