Man Asks if He’s a Jerk for Switching Out His Girlfriend’s Expensive Shampoo to Teach Her a Lesson
Relationships have a lot of ups and downs and one of the big things that really gets people going is how their partners spend their money.
And it seems like the guy who wrote this story has had just about enough of his girlfriend’s money habits.
But did he go too far when he decided to teach her a lesson?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for pranking my girlfriend to show her she’s wasting money?
“My (27M) girlfriend (25F) is really into what she calls “self-care.” We don’t live together but I spend the night at her place and have to shower there before work a lot. Whenever I shower there she asks me not to use her shampoo and conditioner and to use the other ones in the shower.
I thought this was weird and asked her why the other day. She told me she buys custom shampoo! I looked it up and it costs $32 to order!! I think that is such a waste of money and told her that. I’ve used the stuff and it isn’t any different from any other shampoo. I feel like she’s being scammed and is just wasting her money on vanity.
She doesn’t agree and I wanted to help her see what I mean. I bought shampoo and conditioner the same color from the brand my mom uses (I think it’s called VO5) and replaced the stuff in her bottles.
After she showered the other day, I told her how nice her hair looked. She responded “that’s why I use my custom shampoo.” So she proved my point! I told her what I did and she freaked out just because I threw her stuff away and helped her save money. She told me to leave and got really upset and said I made her feel dumb. Now she texted me that she has to reconsider if I’m emotionally mature enough for her.
She’s being crazy but am I an a**hole? What does shampoo have to do with emotional maturity? […] the bottles were already almost empty so i didn’t even throw that much away.”
I wouldn’t want to be this guy…
