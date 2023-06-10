Target Shopper Points Out How Locked Shelves Are A Bad Trend After Hitting the Help Button Repeatedly and Being Ignored
I went to a Walmart store recently to pick up a few things and they had the soap locked up behind glass in one of the aisles.
THE SOAP!
What is this world coming to?!?!
And the store had one of those buttons you push to get an employee to come over, unlock the glass, and hand me the soap, but it took quite a while for anyone to actually respond to me.
And that brings us to today’s story!
A shopper at Target seemed to be pretty annoyed with the extra security precautions at her local Target store.
She shared a video on TikTok showing what she had to do to get an employee’s attention so she could get some items that were locked up.
The woman got tired of waiting for the employee so she alerted the different scanners in the aisle and spun around in circles trying to get someone to help her as quickly as possible.
She wrote in the caption, “Lmao Target will learn not to waste my time.”
She also got a surprise when a male shopper noticed her and tried to strike up a conversation with her. He even asked her if she had a boyfriend.
A Target employee finally showed up but it’s not clear if the worker helped her out because she said she waited 10 minutes for an employee that didn’t have a key.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@_emaisha Lmao target will learn not to waste my time #targethack #fypシ #viral ♬ original sound – 🫶🏾✨
And now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person thought it was hilarious that a guy decided to hit on her during this incident.
Another person said the guy hitting on her was probably looking for a place to stay.
This TikTokker who works in a store like this said customers need to be patient.
And this viewer had a pretty annoying experience with locked-up merchandise.