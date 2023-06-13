This Restaurant Comped A Woman’s Anniversary Dessert After Her Partner Refused To Pay
No one loves being a third party observer to bad relationship behavior, but as anyone who has ever worked in a restaurant can tell you, it’s bound to happen sooner or later.
This person witnessed a couple on a second anniversary date, and things seemed to be going ok, at least for awhile.
Then, they decided to share a dessert, but at some point, the woman decided she wanted her own dessert. She asked (!!!!) if it was ok, he said yes, but when it was time to pay the bill he only paid for his own dessert.
“So we had a couple come in the other day and after some small talk we figured out it was their two-year anniversary. Initially they agreed to just share the double scoop that the guy had ordered but his girlfriend ended up wanting to order some of her own dough as well.”
The staff felt so badly for the obviously embarrassed woman that they comped her cookie dough… and some free advice…
“She looked extremely embarrassed and instead of making her pay for it, we made it very obvious to the boyfriend that were going to comp the woman’s order for her. And for the customer name on her receipt, we put ‘dump him'”
Direct and to the point, hmm?
Watch the video…
Commenters were all over the place on this one.
Some people, like this person, seemed tired of the idea that guys always need to pay for meal or dessert.
But others, like this commenter, argued back that an anniversary date is obviously a special occasion.
It’s a tale as old as time, and I don’t think anyone is going to be winning this argument anytime soon.