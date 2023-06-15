This Woman Found Out The Hard Way That Her Boyfriend Was Ashamed Of Her Past
I never knew there were so many ways to screw up a relationship until I started trolling Reddit. It’s almost like people are trying to one-up each other with being appallingly awful.
This OP thought everything was going great with her boyfriend. They’d been together awhile and everybody was getting along fine. She had decided to get him a great gift for his birthday and was excited to hand it over on the day.
I F(26) dipped into my savings and got Mike, my boyfriend (27) a PS5 for his birthday yesterday.
He knew he was getting the PS5 because he told me that the PS5 is the only thing he wants. We’ve been together for 4 years so the cost didn’t matter. That is until, I found out what he thinks about me.
Then one of his friends laughingly referred to OP as a thot (that ho over there) because of her “colorful” past – in which she dated two friends one after the other.
Yes, that’s the extent of it.
Some background: When I was 18, I was involved with Jake, a guy who I met online. We ended things after 3 months, and I moved on shortly after with Adam, a guy from work.
I found out a couple months later that Jake and Adam were actually really close friends but I didn’t know Jake long enough to meet his friend group, so I had no idea.
After finding out, I took some time off dating and two years later, I met my current boyfriend Mike.
I was upfront and honest with Mike about my past and the fact that I was unintentionally involved with friends. He said he understood and my past didn’t bother him.
Last night at his party, I showed up with the PS5 and him and his friends were screaming with joy.
His best female friend Jessica laughed and said “I wish I was a thot so I could afford a PS5 too.”
OP confronted her boyfriend about it and he laughed it off as well, pretty much telling her that’s what she deserved after her choices.
I looked at her with an “excuse me?” Look on my face and she just said “nevermind” and walked away.
I confronted my boyfriend about it and he said and I quote “she’s just messing with you. You can’t take a joke?”
So I pushed further as to why this girl is even calling me names to begin with and he said “well, everyone knows you were a thot before you met me.”
I asked him to explain how I was a thot before him and he said “you know…messing with best friends?”
He then pat me on the shoulder and said that it’s okay because I’m not who I was back then and if he could get over my “colourful past” and “thot mentalities” to give me a chance, then I could get over Jessica’s comments and give her another chance.
She lost her cool – over realizing what he thought of her and the fact that he was making fun of her with his friends behind her back – and returned his gift.
I didn’t say anything. I just got up. Took the PS5 from the gift table and left.
He was PISSED. He literally called me like 20 times, but I didn’t care. I was so hurt that I took the bow off and took it straight back to the store I got it from. They happily refunded it.
Her boyfriend (ex-boyfriend?) says she totally overreacted, but did she?
I thought that was done but Mike and all his friends including Jessica are berating me for being petty and they’re all saying I brought this on myself by making poor choices.
I responded to Mike and told him that he deserves better than me so find someone who wasn’t a “thot” and get the PS5 from them because I returned it.
He started screaming how I’m “the biggest AH” for returning it and how I should be happy he ignored my “colourful past.”
I’m thinking maybe taking it back went too far.
AITA?
Reddit is ready to answer!
The top comment says of course OP is not wrong, but also she was never wrong and her past is not colorful at all.
Seriously, who does this guy think he is?
This older lady agrees that her past would not even register as a “blip on the radar.”
This person agrees, and thinks OP was great to stand up for herself.
They definitely think Mike is completely out there.
I doubt this guy is going to find who he is looking for.
Both because he’s a jerk and because she doesn’t exist.
