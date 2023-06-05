What Do You Do Every Saturday That You Never Get Bored Of? Here’s What People Said.
When I had a regular Monday-Friday, 9-5 job, I did the same thing every Saturday night from October through April.
I’d run errands during the day, order a pizza and walk down the street to pick it up, and I’d watch hockey all night.
It was glorious!
And yes, I still do it quite a bit, but now my routine is a little different than it was 10 years ago.
But enough about me!
Check out what AskReddit users say that they do every Saturday that never gets old for them!
The best day.
“Waking up at my normal time of 4 am and enjoying a completely silent morning of nothing to do but whatever I want.
Then hitting the gym when it’s nice and empty while everyone else is sleeping . Makes for the absolute best day.”
Peace and quiet.
“Get up at 6, drink coffee, watch the sun rise over the mountains and have a little peace and quiet before my family gets up.”
Find some new music.
“I’ll listen to a new album whilst pottering around in the morning.
Every Saturday without fail, something new, something old, something recommended.
Discovered some really good bands this way.”
The routine.
“Every Saturday morning I wake up around 7:00 am and have a coffee with my boyfriend.
Then I go pick up my best friend and we drive to our favourite breakfast place from our uni days and we have the same thing every time: I have a BLT with extra bacon and poutine home fries, she has a breakfast special with over easy eggs, white toast, and extra bacon.
Unlimited coffee refills. We talk about our week, vent our problems to each other, and joke about random s**t. When we’re done, we go out to the grocery store and we do our groceries. If we have any other errands to run we do them together, sometimes driving all over town.
Then I take her back home. Her boyfriend always comes down from their apartment to chat and help her bring up the groceries. Then I go home and spend the rest of the day with my family.
We’ve been doing that every Saturday for almost 3 years, and I look forward to it every week.”
A walk in the woods.
“Going to the local woods, (Hungary, there are no predators) and getting high while drinking warm homemade tea or making my own with the little hobostove I have.”
Quality time.
“I go visit my Dad every Saturday morning for coffee and conversation.
I look forward to it because I know it’s not forever.”
Good one.
“Taking my son (7) out into the countryside, to a field in the middle of nowhere, to play for his grassroots footie team and braving some truly awful winter conditions to watch them play.
My husband used to do it, but he d**d last year, and it was one of the things I wasn’t sure I’d ever be able to do enthusiastically once we lost him, but I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Regardless of how hideous the weather is, the matches are always a great show.
Seeing young kids really trying to play their best game and watching them grow in skills and being “good sports” with encouraging their teammates and the opposition is so heartwarming and reaffirms my faith in mankind if I’m feeling blue. I’ve never walked away from match without a heart full of love and positivity.
Those amazing feelings are well worth the early starts and standing freezing by the sideline in the driving wind and rain, not to mention dealing with the almighty mud show in the car afterwards!”
Time to chill.
“I work roughly 12 hours every Saturday.
I absolutely love coming home and getting to lay down.
No way I will get bored of relaxing after work.”
Take your time.
“Have coffee in a mug instead of a tumbler.
It signifies the difference between a slow morning and the hustle to get out door by 7 am.”
Pancakes!
“Saturday is Pancake Day.
I’d been improving on my recipe every Saturday for several years just for myself and our dog (my partner doesn’t eat breakfast), then when I had my son and he got old enough, I started making them for him too.
Our dog passed in November but the tradition lives on, and now my son (almost 2) is old enough to “help” make the pancakes in his learning tower. Actually, today he actually said the word “pancakes!” for the first time—made me feel some type of way.”
RIP.
“For 14 years I played pool with my dad at our local.
As he got on in life we wouldn’t play as many games, but each week we’d bond over the table and a few beers.
Lost him in November. Absolutely broken but hell did we have something special.”