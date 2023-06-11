What Shouldn’t Be Annoying but It Really Gets on Your Nerves? Here’s What People Said.
Procrastinating.
“When you’ve been procrastinating on something you know you need to do, and the guilt’s been eating at you, and you finally decide you’re going to do it and get it over with, and you’re anticipating how great it’s going to feel not having it hanging over your head anymore, and you go to start on the task or just barely start it…
And then a loved one yells at you or nags you to do the task. All motivation is gone. If you do it now, then they’ll think that you’re only doing it because they told you to, and they’ll take credit for it getting done, and it’ll encourage them to do the same thing again in the future.
And so the task sits.”
I’ve had enough!
“When I get mail for previous owners of my house.
I bought this house 8 years ago, those other people are long gone.”
Please leave.
“People in the kitchen when I’m cooking.
There could be nobody in the kitchen for 24 straight hours.
The second I go into the kitchen to cook a meal, it’s all of a sudden the most popular and needed room in the house.”
That’s annoying.
“People liking things that they bullied me for liking before them.
People are allowed to change their mind and mature but it pi**es me off.”
I’m ignoring you.
“Do you know how it feels like when you’re sitting in a bus and you just want to listen and enjoy to music but there is someone sitting next to you who tries to chat with you?
That’s annoying as f**k.”
Hard to handle.
“Cling film. I can never use it.
Always tears the wrong way and sticks on itself rather than what I try to cover.”
I heard you the first time.
“Over explaining / repetition.
When a conversation is taking too long. Shouldn’t bother me because I’m guilty of it myself, but I’m constantly calling myself a hypocrite.”
Shut up!
“People who grocery shop while talking on speaker phone.
Idk why it’s so irritating to me but like there’s no reason to have a 2 hour conversation on full volume for everyone in the store to hear.”
Take it outside.
“Someone who is constantly coughing.
I know they can’t help it if they’re sick, but it really gets to me.”
Not now.
“People who try to talk to me when I’ve just woken up.
Like give me some time of silent honesty to readjust to how sh**ty this universe can be before I put the never-ending hope armor back on and try to wear the good-natured mask once more.”
The worst.
“Clothes shopping in person. The whole process of getting to the city to the store.
Finding what you want. Finding the changing room. Waiting in line for it. Taking the same item of clothing in multiple sizes because you don’t want to stand in line again.
The worst part is that every time the changing rooms are very warm. Or some of them dont have chairs or a hanger…
I’m so glad i can just order shit online then return them if they don’t fit.”
Move it or lose it.
“Groups of people who cluster to the side a public sidewalk, lost/on their phones, and then meander SLOWLY back into the lane RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME so I have to go around them or slow to a crawl.
Maybe I’ve been living in NYC too long.”