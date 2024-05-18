This Woman Had To Go To The Hospital After An Air Freshener Blew Up In Her Face
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess you never know when something is going to blow up in your face…literally!
A woman named Kyndal posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened after a car air freshener she purchased from Bath & Body Works blew up in her face.
Kyndal’s text overlay reads, “POV: a bath and body works air car freshener overheated and exploded in your face so now you have OCULAR DAMAGE AND CHEMICAL BURNS.”
Kyndal’s face appears to have suffered some damage and her caption says that she’s now stuck with “A FAT ER BILL.”
Here’s her video.
@kyndal_bret
AND NOW I HAVE A FAT ER BILL🥲 #bathandbodyworks #chemicalburns #oculardamage
