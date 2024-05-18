May 18, 2024 at 2:37 pm

This Woman Had To Go To The Hospital After An Air Freshener Blew Up In Her Face

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kyndal_bret

I guess you never know when something is going to blow up in your face…literally!

A woman named Kyndal posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened after a car air freshener she purchased from Bath & Body Works blew up in her face.

Source: TikTok/@kyndal_bret

Kyndal’s text overlay reads, “POV: a bath and body works air car freshener overheated and exploded in your face so now you have OCULAR DAMAGE AND CHEMICAL BURNS.”

Source: TikTok/@kyndal_bret

Kyndal’s face appears to have suffered some damage and her caption says that she’s now stuck with “A FAT ER BILL.”

Source: TikTok/@kyndal_bret

Here’s her video.

@kyndal_bret

AND NOW I HAVE A FAT ER BILL🥲 #bathandbodyworks #chemicalburns #oculardamage

♬ original sound – kyndal_bret

And this is what people had to say.

One reader just got scared…

Source: TikTok/@kyndal_bret

This individual has had some bad experiences, too.

Source: TikTok/@kyndal_bret

And this TikTok user said she needs to sue ASAP.

Source: TikTok/@kyndal_bret

Good to know!

Stay safe out there.

