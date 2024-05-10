House Flippers Across The Street Complained About Mom’s Yard, So She Made Sure They Couldn’t Sell The House For What They Hoped
by Trisha Leigh
There are no shortage of terrible HOA stories out there on the internet – probably because very few people have positive ones.
This woman took her HOA complaint, though, and used it to become an absolute legend.
It started when their family pulled everything out of the garage so they could clean it.
Once a year she always had us pull everything out of the garage (lots of boxes my mom has a concerning amount of possessions) so we could go through it and clean/reorganize.
This particular year the couple who owned the house across from us (flippers) where in the process of selling their house.
Unhappy with my mothers “unsightly” driveway covered in boxes soiling their good image, they made a call to the HOA.
Even though that was already cleaned up by the time the HOA got involved, they did find other violations that needed to be addressed.
By the time my mother received the letter, the mess had been put away, but they decided to get her on a few other complaints such as the bikes against the side of the house and the “patchy” gravel.
She had two weeks to have everything up to standards.
Petty and easily frustrated, my mother knew immediately who called since the couple had come over and told her flat out with their renovations they were selling that house for “way more any other house and this neighborhood” and would appreciate if she respected that by keeping her property on par.
In order to fix those, Mom put everything out in the driveway but made sure to put it away before the deadline.
For the next two weeks every box from that garage was in our driveway. The couch and the living room TV came next.
This was early summer, so it was perfect weather to sit in your yard in your short shorts and sports bra.
My mom made sure to wave and smile every time they brought someone over for a showing.
Then, the final blow.
The final step came at the end of that two weeks though. After the yard had been cleaned up and cleared by the HOA, my mom went to the local walmart and bought a for sale sign.
She wrote about 1/4 of their ridiculous asking price on it and finished off with a big SOLD written across the front and stuck it out in our yard.
No clue what they ended up selling their house for, but it sat empty for a while so I’d assume it was below asking.
