Woman Accidentally Delivers Pizza to Ex’s House And The Delivery Guy Spills The Tea!
A word to the wise: always double-check the address you provide when you get food delivered.
Because a woman shared a video on TikTok from what appears to be a doorbell camera that shows a pizza delivery guy telling her that he just tried to deliver a pizza to her ex’s house…ouch.
This poor delivery guy…
And it sounds like she inadvertently caused some drama for her ex and his new girlfriend with her little mix-up.
This should serve as a cautionary tale for all of us.
Take a look at what went down.
@deannanicole96When your pizza mistakenly gets delivered to your ex’s house. I will never recover 💀♬ original sound – Deanna Warren
Folks on TikTok found this exchange to be pretty entertaining.
Well, that was pretty fun, wasn’t it?!?!
