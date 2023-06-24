Jun 24, 2023

Woman Accidentally Delivers Pizza to Ex’s House And The Delivery Guy Spills The Tea!

A word to the wise: always double-check the address you provide when you get food delivered.

Because a woman shared a video on TikTok from what appears to be a doorbell camera that shows a pizza delivery guy telling her that he just tried to deliver a pizza to her ex’s house…ouch.

This poor delivery guy…

And it sounds like she inadvertently caused some drama for her ex and his new girlfriend with her little mix-up.

This should serve as a cautionary tale for all of us.

Take a look at what went down.

@deannanicole96When your pizza mistakenly gets delivered to your ex’s house. I will never recover 💀♬ original sound – Deanna Warren

Folks on TikTok found this exchange to be pretty entertaining.

One person said,

Another viewer commented,

One TikTokker adds,

And another person said,

Well, that was pretty fun, wasn’t it?!?!

