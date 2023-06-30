Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Being Inconsiderate to Her Mother-In-Law
I’ve heard some serious horror stories from people about the clashes they get into with their in-laws and it does not sound pleasant.
At all.
And a young woman took to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page to see if folks out there think she’s out of line for how she dealt with her mother-in-law.
Check out her story below and see what you think.
AITA for being inconsiderate towards my MIL?
“I (26F) am getting married in a few months in a small ceremony to my fiance(28M).
Recently a video went viral where the bride’s mom has cancer, so to support her, the bride and groom shave their heads to show their love and support.
The thing is my fiance’s mom has cancer and fiance, FSIL(20F) and FBIL(19M) all want to shave their heads at the wedding to show their support.
Now, I think this is sweet as my MIL is a very kind person and I have no problem if they do so (fiance included).
But, they want to do it ONLY on the wedding day plus I HAVE to do it to.
This is where the conflict lies. My hair grows very slowly and has taken so long to grow till beyond my shoulders and I take extremely good care of it by using special herbal oil that can only be found in my hometown(I live overseas).
And I want my wedding day to celebrate the union of 2 souls and 2 families not to make it about my MIL.
I don’t mind ANY OTHER DAY. Now all of them are saying that I am being inconsiderate to my MIL.”
Now let’s see how people reacted on Reddit.
Sounds like it’s gonna be a tough relationship…
