Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Throwing Out Her Husband’s Friend’s Food
Oh, that food?
It’s gone.
Forever.
To the ash heap of history…
Doh!
I guess throwing someone’s food away is never a good idea, huh?
And this story sounds particularly bad.
But you have to ask yourself this question: did this woman act like an a**hole?
Read her story below and YOU be the judge.
AITA for throwing out my husband’s friend’s food?
“My husband loves his buddy Steve, I would love Steve a lot more if he wasn’t always trying to give my cat human food when he is visiting.
I have explained it to him many times: “Steve, do not give her anything, she is only allowed to have cat food.” I have had to do this literally every time he has been in my house with food. Nevertheless, Steve persists.
I come home yesterday and Steve and my husband are throwing darts in the garage. Then they go out and come back with some fast food, including a meal for me. I turn my back for one moment to get some plates, and when I turn back around I see Steve offering my cat a piece of GARLIC BREAD.
I yell at him to STOP IT already, grab his whole meal and dump it in the trash. He calls me a bi**h and reaches for my meal, I grab it away and yell at him to get the hell away from my cat until he’s learned some manners. They go back out to the garage and I overhear my husband trying to reason with him a bit but he’s not having it, and he storms out.
Steve is pi**ed, husband is understanding where I’m at with him always trying to feed the cat, but also annoyed and says I had no right to throw out his meal.
I really don’t want to see Steve in my house at all any time soon, but at the very least I don’t want him here with any food until he learns to keep it to himself.”
Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
This reader said she’s NTA and told her what she needs to say to her husband.
Another individual said wasn’t about manners, but about life or d**th.
And one Reddit user said she’s NTA and she didn’t have to be nice in this situation.
What kind of monster would do this?!? 😀