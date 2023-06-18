Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Wanting a Week Alone Away From Her Husband and Kids
AITA for wanting a week’s vacation, alone, away from my partner and children?
“Me (32F) and my partner (37M) are in a disagreement. He thinks I’m selfish for considering this. I don’t think I am. He suggested I post here to see what you all say.
We have been together 12 years.
My partner has two responsibilities in terms of the house. He walks the dogs in the morning and he goes to work full time (8-6). More often than not, he falls asleep at 8pm. He works in IT.
We have three children (7, 4, 2) and I am fully responsible for their care, as well as every household duty, laundry, cooking, cleaning. I am a SAHM, but I am also self employed, so after I look after the children all day, I then work for a couple of hours on my laptop.
My birthday is coming up. I asked my partner what he would think if I booked myself a vacation, for a week, on my birthday and went on my own. If he could use his PTO to take time off to look after and spend the week with our three children – taking them to school and taking care of the house.
He told me I was selfish. “It’s selfish to want to go on holiday for a week for my birthday?” He said yes.
My partner hasn’t done a load of laundry in the ten years. He cooks dinner ‘occasionally’ (2 x a month). He doesn’t hoover, mop, or mow lawns. I get it, he’s tired and he works full time, but I work too, and I don’t feel appreciated.
I just want a week where I don’t have to placate a crying child, or stop the toddler from running into traffic, or worry about everyone else’s good time while sacrificing my own.
The last time I spent time away from the children/house was when we went out for dinner for his birthday in March (After they were asleep. I organised the babysitter). Oh, and my pap smear, which he tried to make me take the children too even though he was home.
The holiday would be paid for entirely by me.
He gets 28 days of PTO, not including bank holidays. Last year, he lost 12 PTO days because he didn’t take them. (We’re in the UK)
AITA?”
