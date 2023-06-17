Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Friend That He’s Delusional
AITA for calling my friend delusional?
“Okay so for background I (23f) am friends with this guy (36m). He doesn’t have kids nor a significant other. He wants kids but he doesn’t want a baby mother or that”drama” So he’s been looking for a surrogate.
He asked most his friends and they all said no. He asked one friend if she would and if she did he’ll pay for her medical bills and she can stay with him but he doesn’t want her to have any other kids or surrogate for anyone else. She said no. I told him that he’s delusional to think someone would be his surrogate and not have children of their own or be a surrogate for anyone else. Now here’s where I might be the a**hole.
He said to me he was picky not delusional. I told him he’s delusional to think that any woman would want to be his surrogate with his ridiculous requests. Also with the edition of wanting to do NI because he finds them attractive. I told him he’s weird and needs to get a grip on reality. He called me an a**hole for not understanding him.
Part of me feels like an a**hole because I was kind of harsh but I don’t know. Am I the a**hole?”
