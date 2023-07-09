A Movie Theater Employee Talked About the Really Bad Guests Who Make The Job Hell
A lot of people who love film dream of working at a movie theater at some point.
I know I sure did when I was a kid! And my older sister worked at one and I remember how jealous I used to be of her.
But maybe that job isn’t really all it’s cracked up to be…
And a woman who works at a movie theater showed folks what the job is really like in a video on TikTok…and it ain’t pretty, folks!
The woman’s video seems to put a damper on movie theater jobs and it shows a montage of just some of the trash left behind by customers.
And I’m willing to bet this is what these workers put up with on a daily basis.
Her video shows popcorn spilled out all over the floor and on seats, some nasty liquid dumped out, and some disasters involving nachos and salsa….
Well, if this isn’t a bummer, then I don’t know what is…
Check out the video and see what you think.
Come on people… don’t do this!