A Sephora Customer Lost 4,000 Rewards Points And She Discovers An Infuriating Secret After Contacting The Company
Well, this sure sounds like a bummer…
If you’re a loyal customer to a store or a brand, you should expect to be rewarded…so it’s gotta be a big blow when your rewards points get wiped away out of nowhere.
And a woman took to TikTok to talk about how a hacker wiped out her 4,000 reward points at Sephora.
The woman said she got an email from Sephora about an order she didn’t place with a shipping address that wasn’t hers.
She changed her account password and the customer service folks at Sephora said they would reimburse her points and cancel the order.
But the package went out anyway because she found out the cancellation was only a request so she reached out to customer service again but was given the brush off.
She said she thought it was a security concern and that her personal information could have been shared.
Her call with customer service escalated and the woman was incredibly frustrated about how everything went down with Sephora.
Check out what she had to say in her video.
She shared a follow-up video where she talked about what she wanted to do after she found out where the package was going to be delivered.
Here’s what people said on TikTok.
This person said Sephora had a duty to protect her information.
Another person said this has happened a lot at Sephora and they still haven’t done anything about it.
And one viewer said they think a Sephora employee was responsible for this.
Just hope this doesn’t happen to you!