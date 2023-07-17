He Called His Fiancée Selfish for Announcing Her Pregnancy at a Wedding. Did He Go Too Far?
A lot of people out there sure do like to steal the spotlight, don’t they?
And it can be even worse when they do it at a celebration or an event for other people.
And that brings us to today’s story!
Did this guy act like an a**hole for what he said to his fiancée?
Read on to get all the details!
AITA For calling my fiancée selfish for wanting to announce her pregnancy at her cousin’s wedding?
“My fiancée (29) and I(31M) just found out that we’re pregnant. My fiancée mentioned that she wanted to wait to announce it at her cousin’s wedding which will be taking place on Sunday.
Her cousin and her husband has been struggling getting pregnant even with IVF or the tons of others. Recently they just got some news that their insurance has stopped funding IVF and not to mention the heartbreak of a recent miscarriage on Mother’s Day. They almost understandably held off on the wedding.
So when my fiancée brought it up to me, I told her it’s not at all a good idea. This just seemed so wrong, especially it being at their wedding. I asked, if she was gonna at least ask her cousin for permission and she said, no because she wanted it to be a surprise for everyone. I told her it’s not the time nor the place for that and it would take the spotlight off the couple(in her family there hasn’t been a baby in 3 years so we’d be the first in that time).
Fiancée feels that’s the perfect time because it’s such a joy and it’s not like she can keep it away forever and their problems shouldn’t keep her from telling something so positive, so it’s on them if they turn it negative.
I told her that’s not the point, she knows what they’ve been through and she’s being selfish if she actually goes through with that. She cried and claimed I wasn’t being supportive and I shouldn’t be calling my pregnant fiancee selfish.
She doesn’t want me to come with her to the wedding anymore either, feeling as if I would ‘kill the mood’. She hasn’t been talking to me either”
