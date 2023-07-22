He Ruined a Kid’s Birthday Party and Got the Parents in Trouble. Did He Go Too Far?
Oops!
Sorry about that…
Well, that might not cut it this time.
Because it sounds like this guy got into some hot water for ruining a kid’s birthday party.
Did he act like an a**hole?
Read his story and see what you think.
AITA for ruining a child’s birthday party and getting the parents in trouble?
“I 32M live in an apartment complex with a pool. There is no active lifeguard or anyone really monitoring it like most apartment pools.
On Saturday my boyfriend and I went to hangout at the pool around 2 PM. We get there and it’s packed. Like wayyy too packed. I knew this couldn’t all be residents.
There were maybe 25-30 Hispanic people with beer(glass bottles of modelo as well, double rule break, with the al**hol AND glass), loud music, and they were also using both of the grills on the patio. After investigating further it looked like one of the small families that I’ve seen around the complex was having a birthday party for their kid.
Our complex technically has a rule that all non residents must be checked in at the office to use the pool, but there’s no way they enforce this and nobody really pays attention to that rule. BUT a whole a** birthday party?! The entire pool was filled with kids. It doesn’t specifically say no parties but it says be respectful of others spaces and not to hog items like the grills, hot tub, umbrella tables.
My bf and I tried to lay out in the corner but it wasn’t working. After another couple told us how displeased they were with this party too, my bf suggested we say something. We left and stopped by the front office and told them about the party.
About an hour later we started seeing all them leaving the pool. It looked like the party was shut down. This morning we got a note on our door from the hosts of the party. Idek how they knew it was us or what unit we lived in but that’s beside the point.
The note called us a**holes for what we did and now said they are under a “lease review” where the office could decide to evict them if they want. So they thanked us for potentially getting a poor, small family kicked out.
I said we weren’t the only ones who had a problem and if we didn’t do it they would have eventually gotten caught. I also told them that whatever happens is their own fault for blatantly breaking the rules.
AITA?”
And here’s how people reacted on Reddit.
This reader said he’s an a**hole and they explained why.
Another individual said he was a jerk any way you look at it.
And this Reddit user seemed to have a lot of conflicting thoughts about what happened here.
You know… maybe just take a chill pill and let people have their fun.
Maybe.