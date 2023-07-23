He’s Accused of “Stealing” His Sister’s In-Laws. Is He Wrong?
AITA for “stealing” my sister’s in-laws?
“I always thought my sister (27F) and I (25M) had a decently close relationship until a few years ago when it came out that she thought of me as a “golden child.”
She held resentment towards me for things I just looked at as the typical more lax treatment of the younger child in a family. I honestly thought the whole thing was pretty silly, especially since we were both years out of being under our parents’ roof at this point, so we went a while without talking. We saw each other at family events but didn’t really speak.
I was invited to her engagement party as a form of an olive branch extension. It was there I met her future husband’s younger brother, and we immediately got along. The two of us got to know each other and spent about a year as friends before making things official around a month before my sister’s wedding.
I love his family so much. His parents are warm and inviting in a way that feels so genuine, even before I was introduced as a significant other. (Not to knock my parents, but with them being lawyers and working politically adjacent careers, it can be easy to become jaded when you watch them schmooze to people’s faces even when that doesn’t reflect their true feelings.)
I was the first person he ever brought home to meet them and they made me feel like part of the family immediately. Their youngest brother has been equally as welcoming and regularly schools me in Overwatch 2 by staying alive far longer than I ever could.
When I told my sister this, thinking it was something we could bond over, she was angry again. Apparently she didn’t receive the same treatment. This resulted in a big argument which led to her saying something to the effect of “I guess this is what happens when two golden children get together.”
I pushed back against this, and it further devolved with her pointing out that out of all the people in the world, she couldn’t believe I had chosen her husband’s brother. She said I had stolen opportunities from her growing up and now I was “stealing” her in-laws.
I considered telling my partner’s parents about this at one point to let them know the animosity my sister apparently holds towards them, but I decided against it. I don’t really know where I stand in this conflict and at this point I’d just like some outside perspective.
AITA?”
