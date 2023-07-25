‘I hereby abolish the internet!’ How Nicki Minaj Responded To A Clever Deepfake Video
There are days when it seems as if the internet has really lost the plot, and the deepfake video that features Nicki Minaj married to Tom Holland, with their neighbor being Mark Zuckerberg (all deepfaked characters), seems to be a prime example.
Minaj apparently thought so, too, as she did not attempt to conceal her contempt for the entire thing.
“HELP!! What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet gets deleted!!”
People replied to this tweet, asking if such a thing was even legal, and Minaj responded.
“I do not know! But as Queen of the British Monarchy & the commonwealth, I hereby abolish the internet. Effective @ 0900 military time tomorrow morning, July, 20 hundred & 23. BON VOYAGE B*%CH.
Minaj joins a host of other artists who are more than a little outraged, concerned, and occasionally litigious about how AI is going to affect their legacy and livelihood.
After all, they make their money on their voices, faces, and talent and apparently, programmers think AI can do a decent mimic while not compensating the original creators.
The video in question this time is from a new show called “Deep Fake Neighbour Wars.” A press release calls it the “world’s first long form narrative show that uses Deep Fake technology.”
The show portrays celebrities as ordinary suburban Brits, and you can see faces like Idris Elba, Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, and Adele in the trailer.
Some, as you can see for yourself, appear closer to reality than others.
The New York Times reported that there are currently few legal avenues for artists to pursue when it comes to AI-powered videos like these, so it seems likely that the courts will be forced to figure things out as they go.
It’s a brave new world, so I guess we’ll have to start somewhere.
