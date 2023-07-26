‘I thought you were just getting fat.’ People Share What They Think Are the Worst Possible Responses to “I’m Pregnant”
A word to the wise: if a woman tells you that they’re pregnant, the correct response is “Congratulations, I’m so happy for you!”
But it doesn’t seem like everyone got that memo…
Because these AskReddit users offered up the WORST responses people can say after someone says “I’m pregnant.”
Let’s take a look…
Not the right answer.
“When my wife became pregnant with our second child, she told our son (who was just under 3 at the time) that Mommy had a baby growing in her belly.
His response: “Oops.””
That’s depressing.
““You have the wrong number.”
Got a random call from a woman once who, while crying, told me she was pregnant.
I awkwardly told her she had the wrong number. And she hung up.”
Ouch!
“How my coworkers boyfriend responded: “oh. Makes sense, you’re a bit more of a c**t than usual lately”.”
That’s not good…
“My sister told my parents she was pregnant (she had been married for a couple of years at this point).
My dad said, “What’d you go and do that for?”
My mom started to cry and said, “Why are you trying to make me seem so old?””
Don’t do that!
“I thought you were just getting fat.”
Or, “so you’re going to get even fatter??””
Harsh.
“As an Applebee’s cook, I once sat with the all female wait staff that were gossiping like Italian mob wives.
Someone mentioned the new 21 y/o waitress with 3 kids and someone else asked “Was it with 3 different men?”.
The women there were very harsh on each other.”
Hmmm…
“”Is it mine?”
When I asked my sister that, she didn’t find it funny for some reason.”
That is horrible.
“My husband’s response was to secretly move out and pretend to keep living with our family so he could have an affair with his child-free mistress.
I always thought that was pretty bad.”
Blew it.
“True story:
Met a friend at a wedding that I hadn’t seen in a long time. I had a few drinks on me. He introduced me to his wife and told me she was pregnant and that they were very happy.
I had recently seen Borat, so I asked: “Is it a boy or an a**rtion?”. At the time I thought it was a very funny great idea.
It happened to be a girl and they hadn’t seen Borat. It was a difficult situation.”
Dude…
“When I finally told people I was pregnant at work (around 4-5 months), this old dude came up to me to say congratulations.
He then said “oh this makes sense because I thought you were just…you know?…your waist was getting a little…”
I don’t think he meant anything mean by it, but it still caught me off guard.”
Baffled.
“My (now ex) husband accused me of not doing the test properly & insisted I do another one because I was ‘bad at these things’ – given that we were actively trying for the baby at his request I was a bit baffled to say the least…”
Wow… some people need some manners.