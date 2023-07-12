Jul 12, 2023

‘I’m the only person working under my managers.’ An Office Worker Refused to Take an “Anonymous” Workplace Survey

I filled out an “anonymous survey” exactly one time at a previous job and I’ve vowed to never do it again.

Why?

Because it backfired spectacularly and all of the employees who were encouraged to speak their minds were chewed out by management after we were open and honest in our responses.

And it seems like the guy who posted this video on TikTok pretty much feels the same way.

Terrell Wade posts a lot of comedic content about office work and he decided to share a TikTok video making fun of anonymous surveys in the workplace.

In his funny video, Wade looks at the camera and reacts to the text overlay that reads, “This survey will be anonymous.”

Yeah, right…

Check out his video.

@thewadeempire What would YOU do? #officeshenanagins #humanresourceshumor #lmaoooo ♬ Deante Hitchcock made dis – Deante’ Hitchcock

And now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.

One person shared how they handle this situation.

Another viewer made a good point…

And this person who is an IT worker said these things are NEVER anonymous.

I’m not quite sure why employers think people will fall for this stuff.

