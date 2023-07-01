Is He a Jerk Because His Wife Got Upset on Their Vacation? Here’s What People Said.
It always sucks BAD when you get into a fight with your significant other on vacation.
Heck, it’s bad enough to clash on a regular day but when you’re on a trip and things go south, it’s a major bummer.
And this guy wants to know if he’s an a**hole because his wife got mad at him on vacation.
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA – On vacation less then an hour before my wife flips out.
“Today has been a day…
Dropped our kids off with my parents earlier today and drove to our rental house a few hours away for a long weekend away without the kids.
Drive goes well, and arrive and unpack when my wife realizes she forgot her probiotics. She starts freaking out, I tell her I’m sure she’ll be fine for two nights, and she starts yelling at me because I “just done understand how important these probiotics are to her health.”
I suggest that I can run to the vitamin shoppe tomorrow morning, and that’s not acceptable because they won’t have the right brand.
She then states that she just wants to go home and our vacation is “ruined”
I am now beyond exasperated and go to take a shower.
I get out, and she wants me to drive over an hour away (each direction) to get the probiotics she’s missing. Our house is 1.5 hours away so I might as well just be driving home and avoid spending money on the probiotics she is expecting me to find.
I told her no, and told her she would be fine for 48 hours. She called me an a**hole and is now not talking to me.
So Reddit, am I an a**hole?”
Hmmm…now take a look at what people said on Reddit.
One individual asked a couple of good questions about what’s going on here…
Another reader said he’s NTA, but his wife…not so much.
And this individual said he’s NTA and offered up some advice about how to handle this situation.