Is He Wrong for Not Letting His Stepdaughter Move Back Into His House?

AITA for not letting my stepdaughter (24F) move back into my house?
“My stepdaughter and her boyfriend broke up recently and she wants somewhere else to stay for a few months until her lease ends since she doesn’t want to keep living with her ex.
However, my wife and I have two little ones (3F and 6F) and she is a terrible influence on them. She always tries to have friends over and they’re always loud and shouting in her bedroom when it’s past the kids’ bedtimes.
She’s come home late drunk and triggered our home alarms because she’s too wasted to turn them off. I have to remind her multiple times to do her chores and it’s just aggravating to have to do for an entire adult human.
The last straw last time was when one of the little ones had a medical emergency so we took her to the ER directly from school and asked her to watch the younger one since the babysitter had to leave. When we came back she was drunk and couldn’t understand why I was so mad since my daughter went to sleep as “normal” anyways.
My wife keeps asking me to reconsider letting her stay with us but I’ve put my foot down. I’m trying to do what’s best for the kids but my stepdaughter is also just generally a messy and unpleasant person to be around and I don’t think my mental health could take having to live with her for a couple months again.
AITA?”
