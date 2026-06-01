Woman Has Unauthorized Car Towed From Her Reserved Parking Spot, Then Feels Guilty

Parking rules are meant to keep shared spaces fair and accessible for everyone.

In this story, a woman with a chronic lung condition discovered her paid parking spot had been taken by an unauthorized car.

After waiting and attempting alternatives, she followed the procedure and arranged for it to be towed through management.

Later, her mom made her feel guilty about having the car towed. Now, she’s conflicted about whether or not she did the right thing.

Check out the full details below.

AITAH for having someone’s car towed for parking in my parking spot? I (32F) have a chronic lung condition that makes it difficult to walk long distances. When I do, I get a flare-up and need to use a breathing machine. My condition is not classified as a disability, but it is still serious nonetheless.

This woman found someone had parked in her spot.

I pay for a parking spot in my apartment complex that is close to my apartment. The regular parking spots can be so full that people in my building have to park down or across the street. The parking spot has my apartment number on it and has a “towing enforced” marker on it. When I got home from work, my parking spot was taken.

She waited to have the car towed.

I found a parking spot close to my building that was open, so I decided to let it go and give them a few hours to see if they would leave. They did not, so I called the tow company. They said my property manager would have to call to get the car towed. I had to wait until the next day.

She finally went to the property manager and reported the parked car.

The next morning, the car was still there. I was thinking they may be gone by the time I got home from work. They were still there. I went to the property manager, and they had already called a tow. Meanwhile, I had to park far from my spot until the tow came a few hours later.

Her mom saw a woman crying with her kids because her car got towed.

Later that night, my mom was outside and saw a woman crying with her kids saying that her car got towed. My mom is calling me a jerk. She said that I should be ashamed of myself for having that woman’s car towed. I did not know whose car it was or whether they had kids.

Now, she feels guilty about what she did.

Now, I feel so guilty about it. I feel like if that person was entitled enough to park in a reserved parking spot without repercussions, then they would do it again. I did not know what else to do. AITA?

How about giving the other person the benefit of the doubt? What if it was an honest mistake?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Yup, indeed!

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s another honest opinion.

You have every right to use your spot, says this person.

Finally, short and true,

A parking spot with an apartment number on it seems to be a straightforward clue.