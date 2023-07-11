Jennifer Lawrence Saying “What Do You Mean?” From ‘Hot Ones’ Is Now a TikTok Meme
If you’ve never seen the show Hot Ones before, do yourself a favor and give it a shot.
It’s hosted by Sean Evans and he asks celebrities a bunch of questions while they eat wings covered in sauces that can get HOTTER THAN HELL.
Jennifer Lawrence made an appearance on the show recently to promote her movie No Hard Feelings and a clip of her asking Evans “what do you mean?” about the hotness of a certain sauce has turned into a pretty hilarious meme that people have used for all kinds of TikTok videos.
Here’s the original clip of a teary-eyed Lawrence asking Evans “what do you mean?”
@firstwefeast Replying to @portulaca ♬ jennifer lawrence hot ones what do you mean – Firstwefeast
One person repurposed the clip to illustrate how annoying it is to try to buy tickets to events these days…
@karmaisthatgirl buying concert tickets is so stressful for what 😭 like are u reloading bc my purchase was confirmed or are u gonna take me back to the ‘pick ur seats’ page #fyp #jenniferlawrence #jenniferlawrenceedit #firstwefeast #hotwings #concert #concerts #liveconcert #ticket #tickets #buyingtickets #ticketmaster #the1975 #the1975live ♬ jennifer lawrence hot ones what do you mean – Firstwefeast
And then this person used the clip to talk about the Tim Burton-directed Superman movie starring Nicolas Cage that, sadly, never got off the ground.
@caleycarpenter whoever tf stopped this, im gonna haunt u 4eva #niccage #superman #theflash #dccomics #dc #timburton ♬ jennifer lawrence hot ones what do you mean – Firstwefeast
And here’s one that touches on the work life of an introvert.
The horror!
@laurenbonafede who, me? a 27 year old teenage girly? #hotones #comedy #jenniferlawrence #funny #introvert #work #fyp #whatdoyoumean #justkidding #impostersyndrome #hotsauce #seanevans @HotOnesOfficialClips ♬ original sound – lauren
And then this person did a pretty clever mash up and compared two clips that definitely give off the same energy.
@nahmonilldan What do you mean?! #hotones #hotoneschallenge #jenniferlawrence #JLaw #JenniferLaw #Whatdoyoumean #letmetellyousomething #viral #meme #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound – Sergio Campos
Check out Lawrence’s Hot Ones episode below!
Don’t you just love it when a clip goes viral like this and people get creative?!?!