‘Me when I get a car.’ A Woman Went to an Oil Change Business to Get Lashes Put On Her Car
by Matthew Gilligan
I can safely say that I’ve never seen a car decked out with something like this on the road…
Yet!
But there’s a first time for everything and I’m willing to bet that I’ll witness a car decked out with lashes in the wild one of these days!
And the woman who owns the car in the video definitely WAS NOT playing around when she drove to this garage to get ‘er done.
The video shows a white Hyundai pulling out of a garage and the text overlay said that the woman asked the workers to install lashes on her car…and that she didn’t even want an oil change.
The video also features a man’s voice yelling “What the hell?!?!”
LOL!
Check out the video.
@cruxes Easy job #lubetech #cartok #fyp #lashtech ♬ original sound – xxy11
“So honey… what did you do at work today?”
Lol… well…