‘My wife started crying.’ He Kicked Everyone Out of His Party. Is He a Jerk?
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s my party and I’ll kick everyone out if I want to!
Okay, that’s not exactly how that classic song goes, but it’s close enough…
And the guy who wrote this post asked readers if they thought he went too far when he kicked everyone to the curb.
Get all the details below and see if you think he acted like an a**hole.
AITA for kicking everyone out of my party?
“My wife has been depressed lately losing her well paying job in November of last year. Her unemployment ran out and she’s now an assistant manager at a fast food place. She had a 3 phase interview for a job last week and didn’t get picked at the end of it after almost a two month process.
We decided to go through and host our 4th of July bbq and pool party. My brother is a jacka** and my parents enable him. My wife and I have her degree hanging on our living room wall. My brother told her “you might as well shred that experience piece of paper because it’s doing you no good”.
My wife started crying and that’s extremely out of character for her. She goes to the bedroom and locks herself in.
My brother said it’s a joke but I had enough and told everyone to go fu..ing home the party is canceled. My parents started arguing saying some people drove a few hours to be here and I said have the party at your place. I told everyone to grab whatever you came with and leave.
It was about 20-25 people and my mom said I’m a awful host and an embarrassment to my family and I said the same thing about my brother. He started it. So I made everything leave.
I’m getting mixed text messages about either checking in on my wife or being a**hole after kicking everyone out over one little comment my brother made.”
