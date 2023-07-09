Person Asks if They’re a Jerk for Not Giving Their Sister a Clean Plate at Dinner
Oh, you already ate off of it once, so what’s the big deal?
That’s what I would have said if I was in this person’s position…but as we all know, everyone is different about this kind of stuff.
So did this person act like an a**hole to their sister?
Take a look at their story and see what you think.
AITA for not giving my sister a clean plate?
“At dinner last night my sister wanted a second helping, so I took her plate and got her one.
She was upset when she saw the plate and asked why I brought her a dirty plate. I said it was her plate that she was just eating off of. She said that was nasty and I should have gotten her a clean one.
I think that since she was the one just eating off of it, it can’t be that dirty. My father said that was indeed ill-mannered, although said she was worse for calling me on it in front of everyone.
I think it’s silly to get a new plate. The only germs on it were her own.”
Take a look at what Reddit users had to say about this.
Fam… just clean the plate.