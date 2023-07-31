‘She berated the DJ for grabbing a sandwich.’ Wedding Workers, When Did You Know the Couple Wasn’t Going to Be Married Very Long? People Shared Their Stories.
Sometimes, you just get a feeling in your gut…
And sometimes, those feelings are about relationships that you can just tell are not gonna last…and are most likely doomed.
And these wedding workers have definitely had those feelings before.
Check out the stories they had to tell about weddings they knew weren’t going to last.
Horrible.
“I think my first clue was when the bride showed up with some bad make-up clearly trying to cover her black eye, while most of the rest of the family seemed far more into the free food and booze than the wedding itself.
Oh yeah, never paid me either. Classy people.”
Wow.
“Bride was such a monumental b**ch her mom gave me a $500 tip for not walking out on the event when she was treating everyone (even her now husband) like a piece of s**t employee.
She did the whole clicking fingers thing when wanting someone to do something for her, and she berated the DJ for grabbing a sandwich when he’d been there for about 8 hours and was told that he should’ve brought his own lunch and she would be taking the cost of the food (like an open buffet style) out of his paycheck.
They were divorced within 3 years, but not before having 3 kids that have stupid names.”
That’s not good.
“I’m a videographer and the groom called me a couple days after the wedding.
He wanted me to make sure I didn’t include any footage of him checking out the women at the wedding.”
Dissed.
“Bride’s mom dissed non-stop about the groom to a couple of our photographers.
She believed that her daughter is too beautiful for the guy they promised her hand to and how she’d rather have him die sooner than seeing him with her daughter post-wedding.”
Not a good sign…
“When the groom looked at her like she was the love of his life, and she treated the day like her prom and ignored him.
I think they lasted six months.”
Scandalous!
“One of the bridesmaids cried the entire time from makeup till the reception. Would have nothing to do with the groom.
Kept wanting photos of just her and the bride. 8 months later, bride and groom are separated and she up and elopes with the bridesmaid.”
Let’s get a drink.
“Groom didn’t want to participate in any wedding pictures after the ceremony.
I believe he was more interested in drinking beers with his buddies.
I don’t think they lasted a year.”
A bad feeling.
“I was a wedding photographer for about 5 years.
A few times, I had couples that visibly didn’t want to be near each other at all. Once the shot was done, they went back to standing a foot apart.
They would complain about each other and make fun of each other in front of me. It always left me with a bad feeling in my gut – and most of the time the marriage didn’t last long!”
The cheater.
“When I worked as a wedding planner for a hotel chain, the groom had found out his bride was having an affair with her brother’s best mate.
The brides mother knew about it, but insisted on the wedding and paid a fortune. The groom wasn’t drinking much and at the speeches, stood up and revealed he knew and said he was getting an annulment.
He then took his best man on his honeymoon. The honeymoon the bride’s parents had paid for.”
Do I know you?
“I think the “worst” moment I witnessed was when a couple clearly didn’t know each other very well.
The guy made a comment about not knowing she had OCD during photos and her mom whispered behind me “You have no idea…”.
I have no idea if they’re still together.”
Remember fam… just because people get married doesn’t mean they’re happy.
