The Internet Can’t Decide Whether Young Al Pacino Or Young Robert De Niro Was Hotter
This is what I love about the internet, y’all – they get to the bottom of things and answer the important questions plaguing society today.
Like, for instance, whether Robert De Niro or Al Pacino was hotter back in their youth.
with less than 2 hours to go till polls close this race is still too close to call. Pacino was the obvious forerunner, but in a shock to all, De Niro stans have come out to vote in overwhelming numbers. we haven’t seen this kind of disconnect in poll in decades https://t.co/4T5zjTnkNm pic.twitter.com/cNl7vpuDGi
— jasmine (@jasiashley) May 15, 2023
Ashley Reese started the conversation (and resulting poll) in a tweet after getting into an argument at a wedding, and whoo boy, I have to think she did not imagine what would happen.
Both De Niro and Pacino have been Hollywood icons for years, and as it turns out, during that time they have inspired nearly an equal number of fans.
Literally, the poll landed at 50/50, even after 300k votes.
At a wedding and having a big debate rn. Please vote. Who was hotter?
— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 14, 2023
People do seem to agree that the pair both peaked as far as “hotness” in the mid-1970s, and also that De Niro might be the more classically handsome, while Pacino has more chaotic and dark energy.
Which of those is more attractive?
the results saying de niro was hotter when these hoodie photos exist. are you ppl out of your minds https://t.co/X7K1sjZ0uZ pic.twitter.com/5nLAUwVpi0
— laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) May 14, 2023
I think that’s pretty much a matter of opinion.
The final poll went up during the finale of Succession, which inspired a bunch more memes, and De Niro was the winner by a whole 0.1% margin.
STOP THE STEAL. THEY HATED JESUS TOO. pic.twitter.com/8JmhmuwuB3
— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 15, 2023
There is clearly no right answer here.
And lucky for all of us, we don’t ever have to choose.
