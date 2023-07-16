They Told Their Parents Why They Don’t Share Their Toys With Kids. Are They Wrong?
AITA for telling my parents why I get toys from my family and friends and do not share with little kids?
“I just had my 50th birthday. I got exactly three kinds of gifts. Liquor, toys/Lego, and a new planer.
That is actually perfect for me. I already own everything I need.
My parents bugged me about still getting toys and bugged me more for putting them away without opening them and letting the younger kids there play with them.
I said that most of the stuff I got was either collectible or too advanced for the littles and that I could pull out my tub of random Lego of my parents wanted to watch them because the rest of us were enjoying the party.
My parents just kept at it telling me that toys were meant for children and that I was being immature not sharing toys.
When I was out back my mom went into my office and grabbed my new X-Wing set for the grandkids and great grandkids to play with. My grandson came and got me because he knows my rules. He is five.
I came into the house and took the box back before they got any of the bags out.
I put it in my office and locked the door.
My mom said I was being a jerk so I just reminded her that when I was a kid they used to give away my toys. One Christmas they had forgotten to get a gift for someone and this was when stores were not open 365 so they waited until after I opened my gifts. They picked one rewrapped it and took it with them to give away.
I was six. It wasn’t the first time and it wasn’t the last. I brought up a few more examples.
They were embarrassed and left because I may have been louder than necessary because of some of my other gifts.
My parents have been calling me and saying that I’m n as for bringing up shot from decades ago. I asked them if they never wondered why I made sure to destroy the packaging or delicate parts of toys my entire childhood? I knew they wouldn’t give away damaged goods to other people.
They are mad and my sister thinks I went to far calling them out in public.
AITA?”
Not all toys are meant to be played with.