‘This happens more than you’d think.’ Call Center Worker Talked to a Customer for Two Hours After They’d Been Waiting For Three Hours
Working at a call center can be a lot of things: tedious, boring, redundant, and sometimes infuriating.
But a woman named Marissa shared a video on TikTok where she talked about an extremely wholesome and heartwarming encounter with a customer that we think you’ll enjoy immensely.
It happened when Marissa worked at a 24/7 call center one Christmas Eve.
Marissa noticed that a caller had been on hold for three hours after she realized that no one had been monitoring the phone lines.
When she picked up the call from the person who’d been waiting on hold for so long, she got an earful of screaming from the understandably upset caller.
Marissa asked the caller if there was anything she could do to help them. The caller’s demeanor changed in an instant and she told Marissa that she was sick of waiting for so long for someone to pick up.
The call center where Marissa worked was for ticket sales, but the woman on the other end of the line just wanted someone to talk to and she brought up such topics as her hobbies, the weather in California, and the dangers of diet soda.
Marissa finally got the woman to say that she was trying to get help with making a fruit cake for Christmas and that she needed help caramelizing ginger.
Of course, this had nothing to do with what Marissa’s call center does, but she decided to help her out anyway and talked to her for two hours and walked her through a YouTube video.
How sweet!
Take a look at her video.
@flaneurflaneuring I kinda wish I had asked her how to make jam to be honest, seems like a useful skill to have in your back pocket. Also I have about 2 diet cokes a day, sorry to that lasy.🎄☎️🧁#storytime #callcenter #customerservice ♬ original sound – Marissa
