July 31, 2023 at 6:29 am

This Photoshopped Image Of An Orca Holding A Microphone Let’s The Whales Speak And The Memes Are Hilarious

by Trisha Leigh

It would be tough to miss all of the news lately about tragedies striking in the ocean – and the dark humor that’s resulted.

Like, for example, the incidents involving killer whales ramming yachts.

The stories captivated us and to be honest, most people took the whale’s side to begin with – and the ensuing memes are definitely worth your time.

It’s obviously Photoshopped, but people are loving the whole Orcas Striking Back vibe.

Mostly because they’re pretty powerful allies in the growing movement to eat the rich.

Here are some of the memes people have created.

Debate me!

Pretty succinct.

Attack!

That said, some people – like Jacob Stern, who published an op-ed in the Atlantic titled “Killer Whales Are Not Our Friends” – say we should stop rooting for them.

Okay Jacob, calm down.

Because they want the rich to know… it was them.

These events happened the same week the Titan submersible sank (imploded), leaving some to wonder whether or not the orcas had something to do with that, too.

What do they have to say about that?

Enough said!

