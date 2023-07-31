This Photoshopped Image Of An Orca Holding A Microphone Let’s The Whales Speak And The Memes Are Hilarious
by Trisha Leigh
It would be tough to miss all of the news lately about tragedies striking in the ocean – and the dark humor that’s resulted.
Like, for example, the incidents involving killer whales ramming yachts.
The stories captivated us and to be honest, most people took the whale’s side to begin with – and the ensuing memes are definitely worth your time.
“we have nothing to do with it”
Said the orca’s representative. pic.twitter.com/iPkDWVs7Wm
— bsky.app: jotatx (@jotatx) June 21, 2023
It’s obviously Photoshopped, but people are loving the whole Orcas Striking Back vibe.
Mostly because they’re pretty powerful allies in the growing movement to eat the rich.
Here are some of the memes people have created.
‘They decided to see the titanic in a minivan sized tin can controlled by a knockoff PlayStation controller, and you’re asking the Orcas if we were involved?!’
#OceanGate pic.twitter.com/6aVuZ2ZhlX
— Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) June 20, 2023
Debate me!
"I challenge a yacht, ANY yacht, to come onto my show and debate me about this issue." pic.twitter.com/HvU7HXVNpD
— Stephen Blackmoore (@sblackmoore) June 19, 2023
Pretty succinct.
– any comments, sir orca?
"why, yes. eat the rich. that is all." https://t.co/sSH0PY5Q7c pic.twitter.com/TDKph5h6uh
— Em. 🪆 (@matr0shka_) June 15, 2023
Attack!
‘Very first light, Chief, boats come cruisin’. So we formed ourselves into tight groups…the idea was, the boat comes to the nearest orca and he starts hollerin’ and screamin’. And sometimes that boat it go away but sometimes it wouldn’t go away. So we attacked the boat.’ pic.twitter.com/F3nSkJ5ruz
— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) June 19, 2023
That said, some people – like Jacob Stern, who published an op-ed in the Atlantic titled “Killer Whales Are Not Our Friends” – say we should stop rooting for them.
Okay Jacob, calm down.
Because they want the rich to know… it was them.
Tell the rich. I want them to know it was me pic.twitter.com/IZX3jYodY6
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) June 19, 2023
These events happened the same week the Titan submersible sank (imploded), leaving some to wonder whether or not the orcas had something to do with that, too.
What do they have to say about that?
Reporter: There's a missing submarine.
Orcas: we don't know shit about fuck. pic.twitter.com/S48zaUehhL
— Arry Pottah🇨🇦 (@13murphy66) June 21, 2023
Enough said!