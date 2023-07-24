‘This place was not cheap.’ A Woman Was Told by a VRBO Host That She Only Rented One Room When She Actually Rented the Whole Property
Here we go again…
It’s another story about someone who got screwed over when it came to renting a property through an app.
A woman named Noelle shared a video on TikTok where she talked about the experience she had when she rented an entire property on VRBO in London, England…only to find out that the host rented out some of the rooms in the house without her knowledge.
In her video, she said, “I currently am in the middle of getting scammed. I’m in London by myself, and I rented a VRBO house about three months ago. I booked and paid for the entire property. So he came back to me about a week ago and said, ‘I actually gave you the price for one room.’”
Noelle said, “This place was not cheap. Like, I paid a lot of money for the entire property, and he wanted to charge me four times that, so he said, ‘Let me check with VRBO and see what I can do, and I will get back to you.’”
She then said that she was ghosted and the host would not answer her calls or her messages. On the day she was supposed to check in, Noelle messaged the host to make sure that she had rented the whole property and got a one-word response: NO.
She said, “I’m currently walking around because I literally have nowhere to go. He’s doing this on the day I’m supposed to check in, and I know he’s doing it on purpose. It’s not just an individual person that owns the property. It is a company.”
She then said that VRBO customer service was doing a great job and that they were trying to help her out in any way possible before her TikTok video ended.
Check out her video and see what she had to say.
@noellesimpson_ Documenting the ups and downs of traveling this summer 👉👈 took this before i was crying on the street lmao #london #travel #summertravel ♬ original sound – Noelle Simpson
And here’s how people reacted.
One individual said they switched over to VRBO because of an Airbnb snafu.
This viewer said that VRBO is a joke.
And one TikTokker said they had a similar experience but they weren’t as cool and calm as she was.
Be careful out there, fam!